BSP to organise public meetings in all UP districts, launch 'Behan Ji' app on Jan 15

When asked whether the party would make any electoral understanding with the 'I.N.D.I.A' bloc for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Pal said, 'Only behen ji (Mayawati) will take any decision in this regard. We are just workers. All the decisions in the party are taken by behen ji.' On a question that Mayawati had earlier said she would contest the Lok Sabha elections alone, Pal said, 'If our leader has said that our party will contest the elections alone, then all of us party workers will contest the elections alone with full strength and will win.' The BSP's state unit president claimed the party is fully prepared to contest elections on all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state.