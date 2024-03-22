Budaun double murder case: Court sends brother of main accused to jail

Budaun (UP): A court here on Friday sent to jail the brother of the main accused in the Budaun double murder case.

Javed, who was at large since the incident at Baba Colony on Tuesday, surrendered at the satellite police outpost of the Baradari police station in neighbouring Bareilly district on Thursday.

He was produced in the court of Chief Justice Magistrate (CJM) Mohammad Sajid by the Civil Lines Police.

Police might soon seek his remand from the court for questioning.