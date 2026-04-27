<p>One of the accused allegedly involved in the triple murder case that took place at a birthday party was injured following an encounter with police on Monday.</p><p>A birthday celebration in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>’s Bulandshahr district turned tragic after the birthday boy—Jeetu— allegedly shot dead three of his friends following a dispute over smearing cake on his face.<br></p><p>The deceased were identified as Manish Saini, Akash Saini and Amardeep Saini. One of the deceased was said to be the brother of a local BJP corporator while the other two were his nephews.</p><p>Sources said that there was an altercation between Jeetu and the victims after one of them smeared cake on Jeetu’s face.<br><br></p>.Birthday boy shoots three friends dead after they smear cake on his face in UP's Bulandshahr.<p>A furious Jeetu left the gym and returned soon after with his friends. Jeetu, who carried a gun, opened fire on the three, who were still sitting there, sources said.<br></p><p>A case was registered in connection with the incident, and three accused, Rupesh, Mayank and Naresh, were earlier arrested and questioned, police said.</p> .<p>During interrogation, Mayank revealed that he had hidden an illegal firearm under a flyover, they said.</p><p>Acting on his disclosure, a police team took him to the spot on Monday for recovery of the weapon.</p><p>According to police, Mayank attempted to escape from custody and opened fire at the team using the concealed weapon with an intent to kill.</p><p>The police retaliated in self-defence, during which the accused sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was subsequently overpowered and arrested, officials said.</p><p>Khurja Circle Officer Shobhit Kumar said an illegal .315 bore country-made pistol and an empty cartridge were recovered from the accused.</p><p>The accused, a resident of Khurja, has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.</p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>