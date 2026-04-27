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Bulandshahr triple murder: One of the accused injured in encounter

A birthday celebration in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district turned tragic after the birthday boy—Jeetu— allegedly shot dead three of his friends following a dispute over smearing cake on his face.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 06:46 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 06:46 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

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