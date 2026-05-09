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Bundeli folk singer found murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district

Police said that some empty liquor bottles and broken bangles were also recovered from the place where the singer's body was found.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 14:37 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 14:37 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimemurderBundelkhandFolk singers

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