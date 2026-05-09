Bundeli folk singer found murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district

<p>Lucknow: A ‘Bundeli’ (Bundelkhand region) folk singer was allegedly brutally murdered and her half-burnt body was recovered near a dry nullah in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district on Saturday.</p><p>According to the police sources, the folk singer, identified as Lovely Mourya alias Ladkunwar Kushwaha, had been missing since Thursday morning and a report in this connection was lodged with the police by her husband.</p>.Uttar Pradesh: Youth removes skull fragment from pyre for 'occult ritual' to influence woman unrequited love, held.<p>Sources said that her body was found outside Patharkar village on Saturday.</p><p>Sources said that her face, hands and a foot were partially burnt indicating that an attempt was made to hide her identity.</p><p>Police said that some empty liquor bottles and broken bangles were also recovered from the place where her body was found. </p>.Uttar Pradesh: Blaring DJ sound kills 140 chickens at poultry farm.<p>Her husband Mohan Kushwaha said that she had been missing since Thursday. He said that she had gone out for some work and that a missing report was filed after she did not return till late in the night.</p><p>Sources said that 50-year old Lovely Mourya had been in the profession for the past 15 years.</p><p>Police said that a case was registered and the matter was being investigated.</p>