Bypolls to 10 assembly seats: I.N.D.I.A. bloc's first major test in UP since LS gains

However, the two I.N.D.I.A. bloc allies in Uttar Pradesh -- Samajwadi Party and Congress -- have not been able to firm-up a seat-sharing pact for the bypolls even though the Congress has staked claims to contest five of the 10 seats, a proposition the SP may not agree with.