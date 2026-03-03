Menu
Calling someone by his profession doesn’t attract SC/ST Act: Allahabad High Court

The complainant had contended that she used to wash clothes of the petitioner and that he ‘abused’ her and addressed her by her caste when she asked for payment of her wages.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 12:43 IST
Published 03 March 2026, 12:43 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAllahabad High CourtCasteSC/ST Act

