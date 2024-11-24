Home
uttar pradesh

Car rams into stationary tractor in Raebareli; 3 killed, 8 injured

Those with serious injuries were taken to the district hospital and later to a trauma centre in Lucknow, SHO of Bachhrawan police station Om Prakash Tiwari said.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 00:41 IST

Published 24 November 2024, 00:41 IST
Uttar Pradesh Road accident Raebareli

