Car rams into stationary tractor in Raebareli; 3 killed, 8 injured

<p>Raebareli (UP): Three persons were killed, and eight others injured when an SUV rammed into a tractor-trolley parked on the road near a village here on Saturday evening, police said.</p>.<p>Police reached the spot in Sultanpur village and took the injured to a community health centre where they were given first-aid.</p>.<p>Those with serious injuries were taken to the district hospital and later to a trauma centre in Lucknow, SHO of Bachhrawan police station Om Prakash Tiwari said.</p>.<p>Dhunnilal (40), Nirmala (40) and Ramesh (48), all residents of Rae Bareli district, died in the accident. All the deceased and the injured were in the car.</p>