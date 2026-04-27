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Cases against Samajwadi Party Media Cell, another X handle for spreading rumours over Ghazipur incident

The body of the girl was found on April 15, with her family alleging sexual assault and murder.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 04:18 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 04:18 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeGhazipurSamajwadi Party

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