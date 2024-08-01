Cases relating to Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute maintainable: Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday ruled that cases relating to Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh are maintainable.

Several suits have been filed seeking the "removal" of the Shahi Idgah mosque located adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, with litigants claiming that the Aurangazeb-era mosque was built after the demolition of the temple.

The Muslim side -- mosque management committee and UP Sunni Central Waqf Board -- has argued that the suits are barred under Places of Worship Act, 1991. According to the Muslim side, the suits itself admit the fact that the mosque in question was built in 1669-70.

More to follow...