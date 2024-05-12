Caste overrides farmers’ agitation in Lakhimpur Kheri

Although Shah’s remarks drew flak from the opposition leaders, a section of the electorate felt that Mishra, if he was promoted, could bring development to this area and resolve the issues confronting the people. Mishra is banking on the support of three lakh Brahmins and a large section of the OBCs to sail through.

BJP had also been facing dissent here as three of the five MLAs of the party were not seen in the election rallies nor were they active in their respective constituencies. Local BJP leaders said that they were not on good terms with Mishra.

The Samajwadi Party (SP), apparently keeping in mind the large number of Kurmi voters in the constituency, has fielded Utkarsh Verma, a Kurmi and a majority of the community members appear to be behind him. The Kurmis and other OBCs number around seven lakh in the constituency and their support may prove to be decisive. ‘’Kurmis are solidly behind the SP nominee,’’ says Mukesh Verma.