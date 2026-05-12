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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
BJP's Uttar Pradesh Cabinet expansion strategically balances caste and regional representation ahead of 2027 polls.
Key points
• Caste-based inclusion
Three OBC, two Dalit, and one Brahmin Minister inducted to counter SP's 'PDA' formula and address community grievances.
• Regional representation
Three Ministers from western UP included to address poor BJP performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
• Targeted Dalit outreach
Non-Jatav Dalit leaders like Krishna Paswan and Surendra Diler included to expand beyond BSP's core Jatav vote bank.
• Brahmin appeasement
Manoj Pandey, an SP rebel Brahmin, inducted to placate Brahmin protests over UGC regulations and perceived marginalisation.
• Electoral strategy
Cabinet expansion aims to dilute SP's 'PDA' formula while balancing upper-caste support amid UGC regulation backlash.
Key statistics
60
Total ministers in expanded cabinet
6
Newly inducted ministers
3
OBC ministers in expansion
2
Dalit ministers in expansion
Nine months away
Assembly elections timeline
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Published 12 May 2026, 10:27 IST