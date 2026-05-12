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Caste, regional equations dominate Yogi Adityanath's Cabinet expansion

Of the six newly inducted Ministers, three are from the OBC community, two Dalits and one is from the Brahmin community
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 10:27 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Caste, regional equations dominate Yogi Adityanath's Cabinet expansion

In one line
BJP's Uttar Pradesh Cabinet expansion strategically balances caste and regional representation ahead of 2027 polls.
Key points
Caste-based inclusion
Three OBC, two Dalit, and one Brahmin Minister inducted to counter SP's 'PDA' formula and address community grievances.
Regional representation
Three Ministers from western UP included to address poor BJP performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Targeted Dalit outreach
Non-Jatav Dalit leaders like Krishna Paswan and Surendra Diler included to expand beyond BSP's core Jatav vote bank.
Brahmin appeasement
Manoj Pandey, an SP rebel Brahmin, inducted to placate Brahmin protests over UGC regulations and perceived marginalisation.
Electoral strategy
Cabinet expansion aims to dilute SP's 'PDA' formula while balancing upper-caste support amid UGC regulation backlash.
Key statistics
60
Total ministers in expanded cabinet
6
Newly inducted ministers
3
OBC ministers in expansion
2
Dalit ministers in expansion
Nine months away
Assembly elections timeline
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 12 May 2026, 10:27 IST
BJPIndia PoliticsYogi AdityanathUttra Pradesh

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