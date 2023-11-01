Caste survey, LS poll strategy among agenda at Samajwadi Party's state executive meet

About the party's preparation for the Lok Sabha election, he said, "The Samajwadi Party is working continuously and fighting on issues of public interest. The party organisation is being streamlined and is being formed at the booth levels."

Asked whether the Samajwadi Party will be a part of the I.N.D.I.A alliance in the general elections amid the strained relations between it and the Congress over seat sharing for the Madhya Pradesh polls, Chaudhary said, "There is an alliance in the Lok Sabha elections. That is certain."

Accusing the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of neglecting every section of the society, he said that the condition of farmers in the state has become very bad.