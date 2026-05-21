Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

CBI nabs another accused from UP in murder case of West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari's aide

The seized firearms have been sent for forensic examination to determine their involvement in the crime.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 13:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 May 2026, 13:03 IST
CBIWest BengalUttar PradeshIndiaSuvendu Adhikari

Follow us on :

Follow Us