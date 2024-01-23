Celebrities add colour to Ram Lalla consecration ceremony

Ayodhya: A large number of celebrities from Bollywood, industrialists, cricketers and leading personalities from different walks of life added colour to the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya on Monday.

While many celebrities had saffron scarves on their shoulders, a few of them were also seen having red scarves as they watched the consecration ceremony and later listened to the speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others after the ceremony.

Film actor turned politician and BJP MP Hema Malini, who was clad in a yellow saree, said that she felt honoured to be among the attendees at the consecration ceremony. Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar sported a 'Ramnami' scarf (scarf with the name of Lord Rama written all over).

Matinee idol Rajinikanth was clad in white kurta-pyjama. Cricketer Anil Kumble, Ravindra Jadeja, film actors Katrina Kaif, her husband Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, film producer-director Rohit Shetty were also witness to the ceremony. Reliance group owner Mukesh Ambani attended the ceremony with his wife Neeta Ambani.

Bollywood actress Kangna Ranaut chanted Jai Shri Ram as she entered the Ram Temple complex and said that she felt like being in the ancient period. Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal was also present there.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan also attended the ceremony. Amitabh wore white kurta-pyjama and had a red scarf on his shoulder. Besides, film producer Raj Kumar Hirani, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Sriram Nene were also present there.

Many celebrities were seen clicking selfies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the latter came toward them after finishing his address after the consecration ceremony.