Centre transfers Allahabad High Court judge to Madras High Court

A video has also surfaced on social media wherein Justice Ahmed and his son were purportedly shown as getting involved in a physical altercation on the road in Lucknow with another vehicle owner in what looked like a road rage incident.

A notification issued on September 20, stated in the exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Justice Shamim Ahmed, Judge of the Allahabad

High Court, to be a Judge of the Madras High Court and to direct him to assume charge of his office in the Madras High Court.

In its statement, the Collegium comprising five senior-most judges of the top court, had said it considered the request made by Justice Ahmed in his representation of August 22, 2024, to reconsider the decision.

"The Collegium does not find any merit in the request made by him. The Collegium, therefore, resolves to reiterate its recommendation dated 21 August 2024 to transfer Justice Ahmed to the Madras High Court," it said.

In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, the Collegium said it has consulted one of the judges of the Supreme Court who, being conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, is in a position to offer views on the proposed transfer.

"We have also consulted the Chief Justice of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad and the Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court," it had said.