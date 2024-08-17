Chacha-bhatija, their goons went for 'recovery' when recruitments were announced: Adityanath

Ambedkar Nagar (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday attacked the previous SP government, saying "chacha and bhatija (uncle and nephew) and their goons used to go out for recovery when recruitments were announced." In an apparent attack on the SP leadership, he added, "Nobody will be allowed to play with the future of youngsters. The time when uncle and nephew and their goons used to go out for recovery whenever recruitment was announced, has passed."