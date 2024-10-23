Charges framed against Cong MP Imran Masood over 'objectionable' remarks against Modi in 2014

<p>Saharanpur (UP): Charges were framed in a special court here against Congress' Saharanpur MP Imran Masood for allegedly making objectionable comments against Narendra Modi in 2014 when he was chief minister of Gujarat, a lawyer said.</p>.<p>Government advocate Gulab Singh said on Wednesday that charges were framed on Tuesday before judge Mohit Sharma of the special MP-MLA court that hears cases involving legislators.</p>.<p>He said a case was filed against Masood on March 27, 2014 by Kusum Veer Singh, who was then the Kotwali in-charge of Deoband.</p>.'When will action be taken against vandals in Bahraich?' asks Congress MP Imran Masood.<p>It was alleged that Masood had made a controversial statement against Modi during an election meeting in Labkari village of Deoband police station area, threatening to 'tear him into pieces'.</p>.<p>It is alleged that he had made objectionable comments against two Bahujan Samaj Party leaders too.</p>.<p>Singh said that Modi, who was the chief minister of Gujarat at that time, was the BJP's prime ministerial candidate then.</p>.<p>In this case, statements of 19 people were recorded in the special MP - MLA court, he added.</p>.<p>There was a lot of controversy over Masood's remarks, a video of which was widely circulated on social media.</p>.<p>Masood had joined the Bahujan Samaj Party in 2023 but witched back to the Congress the same year. He won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Saharanpur seat.</p>