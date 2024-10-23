Home
Charges framed against Cong MP Imran Masood over 'objectionable' remarks against Modi in 2014

It was alleged that Masood had made a controversial statement against Modi during an election meeting in Labkari village of Deoband police station area, threatening to 'tear him into pieces'.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 10:13 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 10:13 IST
