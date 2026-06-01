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Civil defence personnel crucial to disaster management, must receive advanced training: Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath directed officials to ensure that volunteers are trained in line with modern requirements and more people are involved in disaster management and civil defence activities.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 01:03 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 01:03 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi Adityanathdisaster management

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