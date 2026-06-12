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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke to join students in Lucknow protest on Friday seeking Pradhan's resignation

A protest is scheduled in the state capital on Friday in Eco Garden, where CJP supporters will demand the resignation of Education Minister Pradhan.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 18:48 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 18:48 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsLucknowDharmendra PradhanCockroach Janta Party

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