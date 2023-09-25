Class 10 boy dies after falling from 15th floor in Noida, suicide suspected

A 15-year-old boy died on Sunday allegedly after falling from the balcony of his 15th floor apartment in a housing society here, police officials said. The family of the boy, a Class 10 student, was at home in Supertech Capetown in Sector-74 when the incident took place around 1 am, they said.

"The teenager died after falling from the 15th floor of Capetown Society under the Sector-113 police station's area," an official said.