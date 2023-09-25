Home
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Class 10 boy dies after falling from 15th floor in Noida, suicide suspected

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander said the body has been taken for postmortem and local officials are investigating the matter.
Last Updated 25 September 2023, 06:14 IST

A 15-year-old boy died on Sunday allegedly after falling from the balcony of his 15th floor apartment in a housing society here, police officials said.  The family of the boy, a Class 10 student, was at home in Supertech Capetown in Sector-74 when the incident took place around 1 am, they said. 

"The teenager died after falling from the 15th floor of Capetown Society under the Sector-113 police station's area," an official said.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide. The boy had lost his father two years ago during the Covid-19 pandemic, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander said the body has been taken for postmortem and local officials are investigating the matter.

Earlier on January 26, a 27-year-old lawyer died after she fell from her apartment on the 15th floor of the same society.

(Published 25 September 2023, 06:14 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshSuicideNoida

