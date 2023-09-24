Home
Class 10 student detained in UP's Bareilly for comments on Hindu gods

After screenshots of the student's comments became widely circulated on social media, BJP leaders and members of Hindu organisations reached Izatnagar police station and demanded action against him.
Last Updated 24 September 2023, 14:10 IST

A 15-year-old student was detained on Sunday for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Hindu gods and goddesses in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said.

Local BJP leader Mintu Singh alleged the Class 10 student's remarks on social media caused resentment among Hindu organisations.

After screenshots of the student's comments became widely circulated on social media, BJP leaders and members of Hindu organisations reached Izatnagar police station and demanded action against him.

Based on their complaint, the police registered a case under the Information Technology Act.

The teenager was detained and sent to a child remand home, the police said.

(Published 24 September 2023, 14:10 IST)
