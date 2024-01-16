Classical Indian instruments to be played in Ram temple complex to celebrate 'Pran Pratishtha'

The event will have bansuri and dholak artistes from Uttar Pradesh; veena from Karnataka; sundari from Maharashtra; alghoza from Punjab; mardala from Odisha; santoor from Madhya Pradesh; pung from Manipur; nagada and kali from Assam; tamboora from Chhattisgarh; pakhawaj from Bihar; shehani from Delhi; and ravanhatha from Rajasthan, he added.