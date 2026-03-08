<p>Muzaffarnagar (UP): A 28-year-old cleric was allegedly assaulted by a group of men in the Sarwat locality under the Civil Lines Police Station area here on Sunday, police said.</p>.<p>Mufti Abdul Wahab was on his way to a mosque to pray when he came under an attack, they said.</p>.<p>Circle Officer Siddharth Mishra said a case has been registered against Lavi, Basant, Harish, Aditya, and Rishabh in connection with the attack.</p>.Complainant in Swami Avimukteswaranand case attacked with razor on train in Uttar Pradesh.<p>The police have arrested Lavi while efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused, the officer said.</p>.<p>According to a complaint lodged by the victim's family, Wahab on his way to the mosque on his motorcycle when a group of men allegedly stopped him, made objectionable remarks and asked his name before assaulting him with sticks and a bat.</p>.<p>The cleric was first taken to the district hospital and was referred to a higher medical centre due to his critical condition, the police said.</p>.<p>The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the accused. The outfit's media in-charge, Maulana Sabir, said the attack was a provocative act and called for stringent action.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the area. </p>