CM Adityanath flags off 75 EVs in Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple consecration

Extending Makar Sankranti wishes to the people of the state, Adityanath said, 'The country and the world are eager to know when they will get an opportunity to see Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya. We are fortunate that we are getting the blessings of the Lord here. It is our responsibility to first make Ayodhya look clean and beautiful. Along with facilities like infrastructure, widening of roads, railway line and airport, electric buses will work to brighten Ayodhya.