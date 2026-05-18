Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

CM Yogi Adityanath warns against 'namaz' on roads, tells Muslims to 'control' population

'Roads are for movement of traffic....we will not allow namaz on them...no one has the right to stop movement of traffic or organise religious programs on roads,' the chief minister said.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 13:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 May 2026, 13:29 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi Adityanath

Follow us on :

Follow Us