<p>Lucknow: Barely days ahead of the Muslim festival of 'Eid-ul Adha' (Bakra Eid) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned Muslims against offering ‘namaz’ (prayers) on roads saying that the government would not allow ‘anarchy’ on the streets in the state.</p><p>‘’If they (Muslims) follow the rules peacefully, it's well and good else we will resort to some other measure,'', Adityanath said while speaking at an event organised by a Hindi newspaper here on Monday.</p><p>''Roads are for movement of traffic....we will not allow namaz on them...no one has the right to stop movement of traffic or organise religious programs on roads,'' the chief minister said.</p>.Yogi Adityanath orders uninterrupted power, water supply, healthcare services amid heatwave alert in Uttar Pradesh.<p>''People ask me if Namaz is not offered on the roads in UP....I tell them no. Not at all. There are designated places for religious events and they should be held there only,'' he added.</p><p>''Some people told me that the space becomes less owing to the greater number of people offering Namaz. I suggested to them that they offer namaz in shifts....we will not stop them but it can't be on roads,'' he remarked.</p><p>''If you (Muslims) don't have space in your homes then control your population....why are you increasing your numbers if you don't have the capability...start following the rules and regulations if you have to live within the system,'' Adityanath said.</p><p>He said that the government would not let chaos prevail on the roads. ‘’Pyar se manege to thik hai nahin to doosra tarika ajmayenge’’ (if they comply with the orders its well and good else we will take other measures), he added.</p>