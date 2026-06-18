Common devotees finding it difficult to reach Ayodhya: BJP leader Brij Bhushan Singh

<p>Gonda (UP): BJP leader and former MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Brij%20Bhushan%20Sharan%20Singh">Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh</a> on Thursday raised questions over the security arrangements in Ayodhya, saying that it has become difficult for common devotees to reach the temple town.</p>.<p>Singh, who was associated with the Ram temple movement, said those who strengthened the movement were feeling most neglected today.</p>.<p>Supporting BJP leader and Bajrang Dal founder Vinay Katiyar's remarks about the alleged neglect of people associated with the movement, Singh said that those who made major contributions were facing the most difficulties after the construction of the temple.</p>.<p>He said people from Devipatan, Basti divisions and districts around Ayodhya had contributed money, manpower and support during the movement.</p>.<p>Earlier, thousands of devotees regularly visited Ayodhya to offer prayers at temples including Nageshwarnath and Hanumangarhi, he added.</p>.Ram Temple ‘missing fund' row: No smoke without fire, says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh .<p>Singh alleged that barricades installed in and around Ayodhya were causing problems and claimed that they were being removed after payment of Rs 200.</p>.<p>The BJP leader further said both outsiders and locals were facing difficulties in the name of security, adding that he himself had not yet visited the Ram temple for darshan.</p>.<p>"If even a senior leader like Vinay Katiyar has to go through identification and has to get a pass, one can understand the situation of common devotees," he said.</p>.<p>Singh said the arrangements for devotees should be made simpler and more convenient, and claimed public resentment over security arrangements had impacted election results in nearby areas.</p>.<p>On alleged threats made against him and his MLA son recently, Singh said he did not take them seriously, adding that such threats were common in public life and could be the act of a disturbed person.</p>.<p>He said he would continue raising public issues.</p>