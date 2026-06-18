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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Common devotees finding it difficult to reach Ayodhya: BJP leader Brij Bhushan Singh

Singh alleged that barricades installed in and around Ayodhya were causing problems and claimed that they were being removed after payment of Rs 200.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 10:31 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 10:31 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshBrij Bhushan Sharan SinghAyodhyaRam Temple

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