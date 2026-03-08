Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Complainant in Swami Avimukteswaranand case attacked with razor on train in Uttar Pradesh

Based on the medical examination report, a case will be registered, the officer said.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 09:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 March 2026, 09:52 IST
India NewsUttar Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us