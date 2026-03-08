<p>Prayagraj (UP): Ashutosh Brahmachari, who had filed a complaint alleging that Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati sexually exploited students at his ashram, was attacked by an unidentified person with a razor on a train here on Sunday morning, police said.</p>.<p>According to a Government Railway Police (GRP) official, Ashutosh alleged that he was travelling to Prayagraj by the Rewa Express when the incident occurred.</p>.<p>The officer said that when the train was approaching Sirathu station in the morning, Ashutosh went to the toilet, where an unidentified person allegedly attacked him with a razor.</p>.Jyotirmath Shankarachrya Swami Avimukteshwaranand to embark on ‘Gau Dharamyudh' march in UP.<p>He sustained minor injuries in the incident and was sent to Calvin Hospital in Prayagraj for a medical examination, the officer added.</p>.<p>Based on the medical examination report, a case will be registered, the officer said.</p>.<p>The CCTV footage from the spot is also being examined to identify the attacker. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation, he added.</p>.<p>On February 21, an FIR was lodged against Saraswati and his disciple Mukundanand Brahmachari over allegations of sexual abuse of two persons, including a minor, over the past year, including during the Magh Mela. The action was taken after an order passed earlier that day by the Special Judge (POCSO Act), Prayagraj, directing that a case be registered on an application moved by Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj and others.</p>.<p>According to officials, the FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p>.<p>Besides Avimukteshwaranand and Mukundanand Brahmachari, two to three unidentified persons have also been named in the complaint.</p>.<p>According to the FIR, the complainants included Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj, a disciple of Swami Rambhadracharya, and two persons, including a minor, who alleged sexual abuse at a gurukul and during religious congregations.</p>.<p>The complainants had alleged that the accused, posing as religious preceptors, subjected the minor and another youth to repeated sexual assault on multiple occasions over the past year. </p>