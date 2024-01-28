Congress caught off guard as Akhilesh says gave 11 seats to party in UP, state chief says 'talks still on'

Lucknow: In a significant political development, which caught the Congress off guard ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday announced that seat sharing had been finalised with the grand old party and that the latter would be contesting 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

As Akhilesh made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), UP Congress president Ajay Rai said that no deal had been reached with the SP and that the seat sharing talks were continuing.

''The I.N.D.I.A alliance is off to a good start in UP with 11 seats for the Congress.....I.N.D.I.A and PDA (pichda, dalit, Muslims) will create history in the state,'' the SP president wrote in his message on Saturday.