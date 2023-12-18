Congress holds crucial UP meeting to firm up plans for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

In a post in Hindi on X after the meeting, Kharge said, "For the strength of the organisation and the party in Uttar Pradesh, an important meeting was held with senior leaders. In the coming Lok Sabha elections, we have to take the voices of the poor, farmers, women and youth to every home of Uttar Pradesh. Also, progressive and democratic forces have to be united … public issues are foremost for us. We will continue to expose the anti-people policies of the BJP on the ground," he added.