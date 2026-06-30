Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Congress leader's son detained, released over controversial hoardings featuring PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath

They were installed at several location between Bara Toll Plaza and the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in the Haidergarh area and drew widespread attention.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 09:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 June 2026, 09:05 IST
India NewsCongressUttar PradeshPM ModiIndia PoliticsYogi Adityanath

Follow us on :

Follow Us