Congress leader's son detained, released over controversial hoardings featuring PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath

<p>Former Congress MP A P Gautam's son, Jayant Gautam, was detained and later released in connection with controversial hoardings installed along a highway in Haidergarh area in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh"> Uttar Pradesh</a>. </p><p>The hoardings featuring Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pm-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath raised issues including Ram temple donation, paper leak and inflation, officials said on Tuesday.</p><p>They were installed at several location between Bara Toll Plaza and the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in the Haidergarh area and drew widespread attention.</p><p>The hoardings depicted photographs of Modi and Adityanath with tape over their mouths and raise questions over issues such as the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, inflation, unemployment and paper leak incidents. They also feature a photograph of Jayant Gautam at the bottom.</p>.Uttar Pradesh: BJP's new state team aims to ‘counter’ Samajwadi Party’s PDA strategy ahead of 2027 polls.<p>Haidergarh Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rajesh Vishwakarma said the hoardings were inappropriate and an FIR would be registered in the matter.</p><p>The police alleged that the hoardings were installed by Jayant Gautam, who was taken into custody for questioning at the Haidergarh police station late at night before being released.</p><p>He was released after Congress Barabanki MP Tanuj Punia and the Congress district president, Mohsin, intervened at the police station.</p><p>Circle Officer Sangam Kumar said they were trying to ascertain whether permission had been obtained from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) before installing the hoardings and to determine the purpose behind displaying them.</p><p>Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya has sought a report on the matter, officials said.</p><p>The administration swung into action after BJP workers lodged a complaint objecting to the depiction of the prime minister and the chief minister with tape over their mouths.</p><p>The hoardings are being discussed among the people, with motorists slowing down on the highway to read the message. </p><p>Photographs of the displays have also been widely shared on social media. </p>