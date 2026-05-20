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Congress left red-faced after party leaders turned away following unannounced visit to BSP chief Mayawati's residence

Those who went to Mayawati’s residence included Congress MP Tanuj Punia and the party’s SC/ST cell president Rajendra Gautam.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 15:51 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 15:51 IST
India NewsCongressUttar PradeshIndian politcsMayawati

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