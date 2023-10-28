Congress-Samajwadi Party seat sharing talks in UP only after results of five-state assembly elections

Lucknow: Amid the ongoing war of words between Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), [both members of the I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance)], the two parties have deferred talks over seat sharing in Uttar Pradesh in the next year's Lok Sabha polls.

According to the sources in SP, any talks on sharing of seats with the Congress will now take place only after the results of the forthcoming assembly elections in five states--Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

UP Congress sources also said that seat sharing talks had been deferred until the results of the assembly polls in five states.

Sources in the Congress said that a better performance in the assembly polls would give the party advantage in any seat sharing arrangements. ''We will be able to stake claim over more seats if we do well in the forthcoming assembly polls,'' said a senior state Congress leader.