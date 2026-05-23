Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

'Congress-SP to face another rude shock in Uttar Pradesh polls': Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Naqvi said the opposition's 'flop script of vote theft' will prove incapable of saving it from its 'inevitable fate of political oblivion'.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 09:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 May 2026, 09:40 IST
India NewsBJPCongressUttar PradeshIndia PoliticsSamajwadi PartyMukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Follow us on :

Follow Us