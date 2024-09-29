Home
Congress workers clash during party's Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in Prayagraj

PTI
29 September 2024

Prayagraj: Congress workers clashed in the party's Samvidhan Samman Sammelan on Sunday in Prayagraj's Phulpur, where by-election is due.

City Congress president Anshuman Mishra said, "There was a clash between the workers over sitting on the chair during the programme." Congress candidate Ujjawal Raman Singh had won the Allahabad parliamentary seat in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai, who was present in the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan programme, said, "This incident happened in the competition among workers to come forward and there is nothing important about it."

Published 29 September 2024, 14:43 IST
