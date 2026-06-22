Congress workers offer Gangajal, milk and rose petals to Rahul Gandhi's Parshuram-styled photo on latter's birthday

<p>Fans and followers have offered different kinds of tributes to their icons, ranging from ritual gestures like milk offerings poured on posters of film stars and sports heroes to other symbolic acts of tribute and public celebration.</p><p>Recently, Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pm-modi-wishes-lop-rahul-gandhi-on-56th-birthday-4044581">Rahul Gandhi’s birthday</a> was celebrated by leaders of the Indian National Congress in Varanasi with an ‘abhishek’. A video of the celebration has since gone viral and evoked reactions from both politicians and social media users.</p>.<p><strong>Rahul Gandhi birthday: Viral video of 'milk abhishek' in Varanasi</strong></p><p>LoP Rahul Gandhi turned 56 on Friday, June 19. His supporters from across India poured wishes and greetings. One particular celebration, which took place in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/varanasi">Varanasi </a>in Uttar Pradesh, caught internet's attention. </p>.<p>A clip showing Congress leaders holding a photo of Rahul Gandhi and performing an ‘abhishek' with Ganga water, milk and rose petals surfaced online. </p><p>RaGa's photograph was set to take inspiration from one of the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu, Parshurama. He was picturised carrying an axe in one hand and a copy of the Constitution of India in the other.</p>.<p><strong>BJP's reaction</strong></p><p>BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla condemned the act and wrote that "insulting Hindu faith is the only identity of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress".</p><p>"For the Congress, Gandhi may be God. But he is not for Hindus. The manner in which Rahul Gandhi has been depicted as Parshuram ji, an avatar of God, shows that they are insulting Hindu faith all the time," Poonawalla said in a post on X.</p>.<p>"Will Rahul Gandhi apologise for hurting and insulting the sentiments of crores of Hindus? This is not the first time. They have said Sanatan should be eliminated, and their entire alliance indulges in such conduct...Comparing a political personality to God or an avatar of God is blasphemous. Will Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party apologise, or will they allow this in the name of vote-bank politics?" he said.</p>.<p><strong>Congress hits back</strong></p><p>Hitting back at the BJP, the Congress asked whether the ruling party has a patent on Lord Parshuram and demanded that the saffron party first answer for the “theft” of donations meant for the Ram temple.</p>.<p><strong>Netizens comment</strong></p>.<p>The internet majorly seemed upset with this sort of a birthday celebration by Congress leaders in Varanasi. Netizens, in reply, shared memes and messages to express their disapproval. </p>