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Congress workers offer Gangajal, milk and rose petals to Rahul Gandhi's Parshuram-styled photo on latter's birthday

"Will Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party apologise, or will they allow this in the name of vote-bank politics," asked BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 14:03 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 14:03 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiVaranasiViral videobirthdayTrending

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