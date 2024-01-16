Consecration rituals begin at Ram temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Rituals in the run-up to the January 22 Ram Mandir consecration ceremony started at the temple complex here on Tuesday, its chief priest said.

The rituals will continue till January 21. On January 22, the minimum essential rituals needed for the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) of the idol of Ram Lalla will be conducted, temple trust general secretary Champat Rai had told reporters on Monday.

Ram temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das said, "The 'anushthan' has started and will continue till January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony. Eleven priests are performing the rituals invoking all the 'devis and devtas' (goddesses and gods)".

The trust said there are seven adhivasas in the 'Pran Pratishtha' and a minimum of three adhivasas are in practice.

There are 121 'acharyas' who are conducting the rituals and Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid is overseeing, coordinating and directing all proceedings of the 'anushthan'. The principal 'acharya' will be Laxmikant Dixit Dixit of Kashi.