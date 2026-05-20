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Constitution, voices of Gandhi, Ambedkar, under attack: Rahul Gandhi in UP's Raebareli

He was addressing a 'Bahujan Swabhiman Sabha' in Raebareli, his parliamentary constituency, in memory of revolutionary Veera Pasi who belonged to the district.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 08:00 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 08:00 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsRaebareli

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