Construction work on Ram Temple complex to be concluded by June 2025: Officials

In a statement issued, Misra said, "It is estimated that the construction of the (temple's) 'Shikhar' (spire) will take about 120 days. Our target was December, but it is not possible."

"The construction of the spire will be completed by February 2025. The idols of the Sapta Mandir being built in the complex are being made in Jaipur. The idols of sages and saints would be installed here. This work will be completed by December 2024. The work of the Ram Mandir complex will be completed by June 30, 2025," Misra said.