Countering the Modi magic? Samajwadi Party plans show of strength in Ayodhya after Ram Temple inauguration

Apparently to counter the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Ayodhya a couple of days back and BJP's grand preparations to reach out to the people to apprise them about the saffron party's role in the Ram Temple movement, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has decided to organise a party convention in Ayodhya followed by a public meeting after the consecration ceremony on January 22.
According to the SP leaders here, the date of the Two-day convention and rally will be decided in the next few days. ''All top leaders of the party, including national president Akhilesh Yadav will attend the convention and the rally,'' said a senior SP leader here while speaking to DH.
The leader said that Akhilesh might also formally sound the poll bugle at the rally. He said that the SP rally would be a massive one and that the party leaders had been asked to ensure the rally attracted a good crowd.
The choice of Ayodhya for organising the convention and the rally was significant as the SP leaders were of the view that its success would not only send a positive message to the party cadre but would also 'counter' the impact of the Modi rally.
''We have a large support base in Ayodhya and nearby districts and we will prove it in the rally,'' the leader added.
The leader also said that Ayodhya would remain in the limelight after the consecration ceremony as devotees from across the country were expected to throng the town to have a glimpse of the newly constructed Ram Temple.
Both Modi and senior Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders have urged the devotees to visit Ayodhya only after January 23. The BJP has also planned to take the people from different parts of the country to Ayodhya after the ceremony.
Sources in the SP said that the party also wanted to counter the BJP's oft-repeated allegation that it was a 'pro-Muslim' party by organising its convention and rally in the temple town. The SP leaders were also in touch with some prominent saints in Ayodhya to persuade them to be present at the rally.
It was not yet clear if Akhilesh had been invited to attend the consecration ceremony and whether he would attend if invited.