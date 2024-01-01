Countering the Modi magic? Samajwadi Party plans show of strength in Ayodhya after Ram Temple inauguration

Apparently to counter the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Ayodhya a couple of days back and BJP's grand preparations to reach out to the people to apprise them about the saffron party's role in the Ram Temple movement, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has decided to organise a party convention in Ayodhya followed by a public meeting after the consecration ceremony on January 22.

According to the SP leaders here, the date of the Two-day convention and rally will be decided in the next few days. ''All top leaders of the party, including national president Akhilesh Yadav will attend the convention and the rally,'' said a senior SP leader here while speaking to DH.

The leader said that Akhilesh might also formally sound the poll bugle at the rally. He said that the SP rally would be a massive one and that the party leaders had been asked to ensure the rally attracted a good crowd.

The choice of Ayodhya for organising the convention and the rally was significant as the SP leaders were of the view that its success would not only send a positive message to the party cadre but would also 'counter' the impact of the Modi rally.