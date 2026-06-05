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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Couple dragged 100 metres to death after speeding truck rams bike in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur

Witnesses told police that the truck continued moving after the collision, dragging the motorcycle and crushing the couple.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 12:18 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 12:18 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshDeath

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