Couple dragged 100 metres to death after speeding truck rams bike in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur

<p>In a horrific incident coming to light from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/1">Uttar Pradesh</a>, a man and his wife lost their lives while their seven-year-old son suffered critical injuries after a speeding truck allegedly crashed into their motorcycle near Bhopa crossing in Gorakhpur’s Chauri Chaura area on Friday morning.</p><p>The deceased were identified as Santraj Bharti (35) and Premshila (32), residents of a village in Deoria district. Police said the couple died instantly after the truck struck their motorcycle and dragged them for nearly 100 metres.</p><p>The accident took place around 11 am when the family was on its way to Tarkulha Devi Temple. Their son, Sangam, was thrown off the motorcycle during the impact and sustained serious injuries. He was taken to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiims">AIIMS Gorakhpur</a>, where he is currently undergoing treatment.</p>.Uttar Pradesh: Couple killed in hit-and-run in Hardoi; infant found crying.<p>According to family members, Premshila had been staying at her maternal aunt’s residence in Gorakhpur’s Jhangha area. On Friday, the couple and their son had set out to attend a religious event at the temple when tragedy struck near Bhopa crossing.</p><p>Witnesses told police that the truck continued moving after the collision, dragging the motorcycle and crushing the couple. Residents attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver reportedly abandoned it nearly a kilometre away and escaped from the spot.</p><p>The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.</p><p>Santraj earned a living as a painter and polisher and was the second among five brothers. He and Premshila are survived by their daughter Tannu (17), son Nigam (13), and Sangam, who remains hospitalised.</p><p>SP (North) Gyanendra Nath Prasad said police have taken custody of the truck and launched a search for the driver.</p><p>"Both the husband and wife died in the accident. Their child is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Gorakhpur. The truck has been seized by the police, and efforts are on to nab the absconding truck driver," Prasad said.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em> </p>