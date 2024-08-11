Court should take cognisance of assault on shanty-dwellers in Ghaziabad: Akhilesh

In a post on X on Saturday night, Yadav said, "Even the government does not have the right to take the law into its own hands, then how can its associates and henchmen have the right to do so. The honourable court is requested to take suo motu cognisance of this violent matter." He said this is not arbitrary violence. "Is this also a game of the 'Bharatiya Jameen Party', which is devising this unique way to vacate the land?", Yadav said targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is power in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre.