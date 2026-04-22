'Cow slaughter no ordinary crime, triggers communal tension': Allahabad High Court

<p>Lucknow: In a significant observation, the Allahabad High Court has said that cow slaughter is not an ordinary crime and that it has the potential of creating widespread ripples in society and can trigger communal tension.</p><p>A division bench comprising Justice J J Munir and Justice Sanjiv Kumar made the observation recently while rejecting a habeas corpus petition filed by one Sameer and others challenging their detention under the National Security Act (NSA) by district magistrate of Shamli.</p><p>‘’There are some issues, where the community is sensitive to the extent that if these surface, there is an inherent potentiality of creating widespread ripples in society that would affect the even tempo of life. One of them is cow slaughter,’’ the court said.</p>.2018 judgment on guidelines to prevent cow vigilantism & mobocracy unmanageable: Supreme Court.<p>‘’The slaughtering of a cow, whenever reported or detected, spontaneously evokes strong emotions and violent reactions for obvious injury to religious beliefs of a large section of the society. History is replete with instances of profusion of emotions and violence that an incident of this kind entails. Violent reactions at the happening of cow slaughter are so well reputed that no one can feign ignorance of the fact, violation of the law apart,’’ it went on to say.</p><p>It said that ‘’Public order is after all not about what the intention of the individual was, or what law he has violated. It is about the impact that his act generates. If the act in question is such that it is not confined to one, two or a few individuals, but disturbs the even tempo of life in the locale or may or may be beyond, in larger areas, prejudice to public order is certainly there’’.</p>.'Despite knowing they are considered sacred...': Gujarat court sentences 3 to life imprisonment in cow slaughter case.<p>The court also said that the offence committed by the petitioner was not an offence of the ordinary violent kind, that affected the life of one individual or a group of them, unconcerned with the stable life of the community, which would go on unruffled by his actions and that he had committed an act that aroused public outrage amongst a large section of the population in the locale, whose religious feelings were hurt.</p><p>The matter pertained to the alleged recovery of beef in Jhinjhana area in Shamli last year which incited communal tension. </p>