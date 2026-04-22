Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

'Cow slaughter no ordinary crime, triggers communal tension': Allahabad High Court

Violent reactions at the happening of cow slaughter are so well reputed that no one can feign ignorance of the fact, violation of the law apart, the court observed
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 13:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 April 2026, 13:50 IST
India NewsAllahabad High Courtcow slaughtercommunal tension

Follow us on :

Follow Us