Cow slaughter suspect jumps into pond to escape UP cops, dies

A youth, suspected of cow slaughter, died after he jumped into a pond to escape the police in Roorkee in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand triggering tension in the area.

According to the police sources in Haridwar, the youth, identified as Monu alias Wasim, a resident of Roorkee, was allegedly carrying cow meat and was going to sell it when he was challenged by the cops on Sunday near Madhopur village.

The youth who was riding a motorbike, tried to escape but finding himself surrounded by the cops he allegedly left his bike and jumped into a pond but died.

A mob of local villagers gathered there and allegedly assaulted the cops and did not allow the body of the youth to be sent for autopsy, sources said.