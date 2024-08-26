Cow slaughter suspect jumps into pond to escape UP cops, dies

A youth, suspected of cow slaughter, died after he jumped into a pond to escape the police in Roorkee in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand triggering tension in the area.
According to the police sources in Haridwar, the youth, identified as Monu alias Wasim, a resident of Roorkee, was allegedly carrying cow meat and was going to sell it when he was challenged by the cops on Sunday near Madhopur village.
The youth who was riding a motorbike, tried to escape but finding himself surrounded by the cops he allegedly left his bike and jumped into a pond but died.
A mob of local villagers gathered there and allegedly assaulted the cops and did not allow the body of the youth to be sent for autopsy, sources said.
The situation could be brought under control after security personnel were rushed there from nearby police stations. Senior police officials managed to pacify the mob by assuring a thorough probe into the incident.
The family of the deceased alleged that the youth was killed by the cops and his body was thrown into the pond to make it look like a death by drowning in trying to escape.
A senior police official said that the deceased was a resident of Sohalpur Gada in Roorkee. ‘’A probe will be conducted into the incident and action will be ensured if there is any foul play,’’ he added.
A large number of workers from Congress and Bhim Army led by some opposition MLAs later held a demonstration demanding action against the police.
