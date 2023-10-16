Home
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Cow smuggler arrested after encounter in Meerut

The alleged smuggler's two aides were also arrested, and two countrymade pistols, ammunition and a motorcycle were seized from them in the district's Sardhana area.
Last Updated 16 October 2023, 10:03 IST

Follow Us

Meerut: An alleged cow smuggler was arrested in Meerut after an encounter which left him injured, police said on Monday.

The alleged smuggler's two aides were also arrested, and two countrymade pistols, ammunition and a motorcycle were seized from them in the district's Sardhana area.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said, acting on a tip-off, police reached a bridge near Jalalpur village. When a motorcycle came near the bridge, the police asked the motorcyclists to stop.

But the two pillion riders started firing at the police and the bullet hit the police jeep, the SSP said.

The police fired at the smugglers in self-defence, in which one was injured, the SSP added .

The injured accused has been identified as Billu, who was sent to a community health centre in Sardhana, while the other arrested accused are Pappu and Sonu, police said.

(Published 16 October 2023, 10:03 IST)
Uttar PradeshCrime

