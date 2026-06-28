CPI Kerala slams BJP over alleged Ayodhya Ram temple donation scam

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: CPI Kerala secretary Binoy Viswam on Sunday alleged that the embezzlement of donations at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/ram-mandir-theft-faith-looted-trust-protected-4052843">Ayodhya Ram temple </a>had exposed the "true face" of the RSS-BJP.</p>.<p>He also accused the saffron party of using religion and Lord Ram for political gains.</p>.<p>The Sangh Parivar had demolished the Babri Masjid to reap political benefits and that the Ram temple had become a means to amass wealth, he alleged in a statement.</p>.<p>Referring to the alleged scam, Viswam claimed that Rs 1,400 crore had been siphoned off from the temple and that gold and silver offerings made by devotees had also gone missing.</p>.We want 'BJP-mukt Ram': Uddhav Thackeray attacks saffron party over Ram Temple donations row.<p>He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the consecration ceremony at the temple, alleging that spiritual leaders were sidelined during the event.</p>.<p>Claiming that devotees across the country were questioning the BJP over the controversy, the Left leader said the people would "teach a lesson" to the RSS and BJP in the coming elections.</p>.<p>The controversy over the alleged embezzlement of donations surfaced on June 7. Following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 13. Based on the SIT's preliminary findings, an FIR was registered on June 25.</p>.Ayodhya will become BJP's 'Lanka': Akhilesh Yadav on Ram Temple donation row.<p>Police have arrested eight persons in connection with the case, all of whom have been remanded in judicial custody till June 29.</p>.<p>Uttar Pradesh government officials have said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed strict action against anyone found guilty.</p>