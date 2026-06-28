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CPI Kerala slams BJP over alleged Ayodhya Ram temple donation scam

Referring to the alleged scam, Viswam claimed that Rs 1,400 crore had been siphoned off from the temple and that gold and silver offerings made by devotees had also gone missing.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 05:30 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 05:30 IST
India NewsKeralaUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsRam Mandir

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