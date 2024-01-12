Craze for phone covers laminated with 'Ramayana' themes in Meerut

Meerut: Vendors selling mobile phone covers here say there has been a "huge demand" for covers laminated with the Ramayana themes ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Kishore, a shop owner, said, "There is so much excitement among children this time for the Ram Temple. So many children visit from morning to evening. If we do one-two laminations for other things, 20 laminations are related to lord Ram.

"Be it Ram ji or Ram ji with his bow. I have never seen so many laminations being done with Lord Ram or the Ram Temple. Children demand that we get more of these every day. Around 20-30 people come for laminations with this theme."