'Criminals being externed from world, not just districts': BJP's Mahesh Sharma lauds Yogi Adityanath

Crediting Adityanath with rejuvenating the district and Uttar Pradesh, Sharma said, “You gave projects worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore to Gautam Buddh Nagar. Jewar Airport is being built at a cost of Rs 35,000 crore which has given us recognition at the international level. Lakhs of people will get employment.”

"The power plant which you had laid the foundation stone at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore is now going to be inaugurated. This is the working style of Bharatiya Janata Party. Not only do we lay the foundation stones of projects, we also inaugurate them," he said, referring to the quick pace of development works done by his party.