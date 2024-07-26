CSIR NET exam: 3 held for helping examinees copy answer using software in Uttar Pradesh

The official said that they had received information about irregularities in the CSIR NET examination being conducted at the university. ''It later turned out that there was an extra admin computer with which information was shared,'' he added.

The official said that someone sitting outside the university was solving the question paper and providing the answers to the examinees. Two laptops were also seized from the employees.

The official said that a preliminary scrutiny of the cell phones revealed that they contained names of 11 students, who had taken the CSIR-NET examination held on June 25 in the second meeting. The names were in the deleted files.

The varsity management sought to shift the blame on the private company which was responsible for conducting the examination. ''The varsity was not concerned with conducting the examination....it was the responsibility of the private company,'' a varsity official said in Meerut.

Police officials said that a case was registered in this connection and investigations were on.

Several competitive examinations were cancelled in the past few months following instances of paper leaks. The UGC-NET examination, which was held on June 18, was cancelled after reports that it might have been compromised.