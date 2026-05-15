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'Cycle is the only option': Akhilesh Yadav takes swipe at PM Modi after fuel price hike

In a post on X, Akhilesh shared an illustration of himself riding a bicycle, with the caption in Hindi, 'If one has to move forward, then a bicycle is the only option.'
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 09:01 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAkhilesh YadavIndian Poitics

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