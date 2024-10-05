Cycle left on track gets stuck to Sabarmati Express engine, no casualties

<p>Sant Kabir Nagar, Uttar Pradesh: The Gorakhpur-Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express had a close shave on Saturday morning when a cycle got stuck to the engine while it was passing through Khalilabad and Maghar railway stations, a police official said.</p><p>Additional Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar Singh said that there were no casualties or any damage to the train.</p>.Man arrested for allegedly trying to derail Patal Express train in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur.<p>A cycle was on the track when the Sabarmati Express was passing through around 6 am, the ASP said.</p><p>The cycle got stuck to the train's engine, he said.</p><p>Singh said some people were in the habit of crossing the railway track at the spot where the incident occurred. Police are investigating the matter, he said.</p>